Santos Drilling Ahead at Pavo-1 Site Offshore Australia

Australian oil and gas company Santos is drilling ahead at its Pavo-1 well, off W. Australia, after last week's spud using the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig

The Pavo-1, operated by Santos (70%) with Carnarvon as partner (30%) is targeting Caley reservoir sands in a similar canyon style trap to the Dorado field. The Dorado is one of the largest offshore oil discoveries on Australia's North Western Shelf, and Santos is working to develop it using an FPSO and a wellhead platform.

Santos' partner Carnarvon Energy on Tuesday issued a drilling progress status update: "The Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig commenced operations with drilling the surface hole down to around 175 meters Measured Depth (“MD”) and the conductor was installed and cemented in place.

Following the setting of the conductor, the 17 ½” hole has been drilled down to section depth of around 1,009 meters MD and the 13 5

/8” casing has been set and cemented in place.

The rig is preparing to drill ahead in the 12 ¼” hole. The rig will drill ahead in the 12 ¼” hole to approximately 3,000 meters MD before setting the 9 ⅝” liner. No hydrocarbons are anticipated to be intersected in this hole section.

After setting the 9 ⅝” liner the rig will drill ahead in the 8 ½” hole section through the expected reservoir interval. Credit: Carnarvon Energy

The Pavo-1 well is targeting a gross mean recoverable volume of 82 million barrels of liquids and 108 Bcf of gas in the Caley Formation sands which flow tested at equipment limits of around 11,000 barrels of oil per day in the Dorado-3 well. The prospect has an estimated one-in-three (34%) geological probability of success.

Carnarvon holds a 30% interest in this resource, and Santos holds 70%.

After drilling the primary Caley target, the joint venture has the option to drill into deeper stratigraphy including the Lower Archer Formation Dumont Member sands, and the Permian carbonates.

"Information from these intervals will be highly valuable in assessing the substantial exploration potential north and east of the Pavo prospect," Carnarvon said.

Following completion of the Pavo-1 well, the rig will drill the Apus-1 well which is located around 20km southwest of the Pavo-1 well location.