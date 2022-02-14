Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bilfinger's North Sea Deal with TotalEnergies Creates 300 Fixed-term Jobs

February 14, 2022

UK-based offshore engineering and maintenance contractor Bilfinger UK has secured a major contract with TotalEnergies that will create 300 fixed-term positions.

The contract is for the delivery of fabric maintenance campaign services on TotalEnergies’ Elgin and Franklin platforms located in the UK Central North Sea.

The contract supports a 270-day campaign on the installations and will start in March 2022, . Bilfinger will provide fabric maintenance, scaffolding and rope access personnel.

The contract win follows Bilfinger UK starting a five-year inspection contract for TotalEnergies’ Danish North Sea assets in July 2021.

Back in 2020, TotalEnergies' Elgin Frankling asset, located 240km east of Aberdeen,  produced its one billionth barrel of oil equivalent.

UKCS Europe Production Energy Activity

