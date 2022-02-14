Equinor Extends Agreements with Aker, Aibel, Apply, and Wood

Equinor, on behalf of its partners, last Friday exercised options valued at around NOK 11,5 billion ($1,28 billion) for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations.

"The cooperation with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS is extended by three years and will continue creating significant ripple effects across the country. The agreements were signed in 2016 and applies where Equinor is the operator or technical service provider," Equinor said.

The options are exercised for three years from March 1, 2023 and cover the same scope of work as previously regulated by contract. These will be the last options of the contracts.

“We are pleased about continuing the good cooperation we have had with our suppliers. By exercising the options we can build on the suppliers’ knowhow of our installations and quickly test new cooperation models to achieve results,” said Equinor's chief procurement officer Mette H. Ottøy.

“We will encourage a reduction in CO2 emissions and costs through simplification, standardization, smart solutions and competitive local deliveries that will contribute to local ripple effects. The overall goal is that the enhanced cooperation will improve safety and produce results that will benefit both parties,” she says.

"Equinor’s goal is to maximize profitable and as sustainable recovery as possible from the fields, we operate, requiring safe and cost-effective solutions for operation of onshore and offshore installations. Our current intention is to achieve closer cooperation with our main suppliers driven by a common goal," Equinor said.