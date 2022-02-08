Eco Atlantic Firms Up Azinam Acquisition Deal

Oil and gas company Eco Atlantic has signed a firm agreement to acquire the South Africa and Namibia-focused oil firm Azinam, in return for a 16.5% equity stake in the enlarged company.

The Sale and Purchase Agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies back in January.

“The Acquisition is expected to complete in two to three weeks pending TSX-V approval, at which time a further announcement will be made,” Eco Atlantic said.

Offshore South Africa, in Orange Basin, Eco Atlantic will acquire 50% Working Interest ("WI") and Operatorship in Block 2B, where Africa Energy Corp. and Panoro Energy ASA maintain Working Interests. Eco will also acquire a material Working Interest of 20% in the deepwater 3B/4B Block and the shallow water and Nearshore 3B/4B Blocks where the company will strengthen its ongoing strategic partnership with Africa Oil Corp. as the Operator and 20% Working Interest partner.

Offshore Namibia, Eco will acquire additional Working Interests in its current oil blocks where Azinam is a partner, being Petroleum Exploration Licenses ("PELs") #97, #98 and #99. Eco's resultant net Working Interest in these PELs will be 85% on completion. Working Interest on these Blocks are the same as its existing interest in PEL #100, and Eco is the Operator on all four PELs.

Gil Holzman Co-Founder and CEO of Eco Atlantic commented: "We are very pleased to have signed the final definitive SPA to acquire Azinam Group. This now puts the Company a step further towards joining all of Azinam's offshore exploration acreage into our broader portfolio.

"We are working towards drilling a well on Block 2B, a highly prospective play in the Orange Basin, offshore South Africa, close to the recent discovery by Shell and Qatar Energy in the Orange Basin in Namibia. The well is planned for the second half of this year.

“The Company also anticipates drilling a further exploration well in Guyana following this. Eco (the designated Operator), along with the Block partners at Africa Energy and Panoro, believe that Block 2B, which already has an established oil discovery, possesses considerable upside potential. We also evaluate that Block 3B/4B, with the Block Partners at Africa Oil and Ricocure in the Orange Basin, South Africa, is directly correlated to the Graff-1 well, which was announced on Friday 4 February 2022 by Namcor and block partners as a light oil discovery in the primary and secondary targets. We look forward to firming up our exciting drilling plans and updating our shareholders on the funding structure and timing of the wells in due course."

© Azinam