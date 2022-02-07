Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ADC Energy Nets Rig Inspection Services Contract in Malaysia

February 7, 2022

Aberdeen-based offshore rig inspection company ADC Energy has said it has been awarded its third contract in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the first quarter of 2022 to provide its specialist rig inspection services to an unnamed global E&P operator in Malaysia.

The company, until recently known as Aberdeen Drilling Consultants, said the latest contract was estimated to be worth up to £1.5m over three years. 

As part of its scope, ADC Energy’s specialists will provide inspection and operational assurance audits of mobile offshore drilling units, fixed installations, and hydraulic workover units.

Harnil Singh, APAC operations manager at ADC Energy said he was optimistic about further growth for the region: "As drilling activity continues to increase in Malaysia and the wider APAC region, we have seen an uptick in the number of new build drilling units being awarded contracts.  We have been working closely with several rig owners and operators to ensure these units, which have been sat idle for the past few years, enter their maiden contracts operating as designed safely and efficiently."

