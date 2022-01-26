Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

January 26, 2022

© Fokke / Adobe Stock
© Fokke / Adobe Stock

No, that’s not the clarinet and saxophone sections in the band. New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) released an RFP (request for proposals) on January 7 seeking a “qualified entity to conduct a feasibility study for a world-class, flagship offshore wind research and development (R&D) testing facility as part of the Authority’s strategy to accelerate innovation for the offshore wind industry.” EDA lists three goals for the proposed Institute:

  • Establish NJ as a leader in offshore wind technology research and innovation;
  • Capitalize on the State’s upcoming extensive wind energy investments; and,
  • Kick-start a “robust ecosystem of offshore wind-related innovation activities.”

EDA wants a wind R&D facility on par with Bell Labs, DOE’s Princeton Plasma Physics Lab and the FAA’s Coriell Institute for Medical Research in Camden, the largest stem cell bank in the world.

The Wind Institute is to complement NJ’s ongoing wind energy initiatives. The state’s recent and significant investments include the development of the New Jersey Wind Port, construction of a state-of-the-art monopile manufacturing facility at the Port of Paulsboro, and the issuance of grant funding to support the development of targeted workforce development programs.

The RFP lists three key “deliverables:”

Task 1. Background review on existing offshore wind research and innovation facilities, market analysis to evaluate potential gaps and needs not currently being fulfilled, and evaluation of New Jersey’s competitive advantage to addressing one or more of these gaps.

Task 2. Recommendations of at least three, to a maximum of five, strategies for New Jersey to pursue accompanied by feasibility analysis.

Task 3. Creation of an implementation plan to pursue some or all recommendations identified in Task 2 above. Task 3 is optional and subject to additional Authority decisions.

Proposals from interested companies are due February 23.

North America Education/Training Renewables Industry News Offshore Wind Offshore

Related Offshore News

BBRG to Supply Mooring Lines for Gazelle Wind Power's...
Crewmembers on board Coast Guard Cutter Walnut deploy an oil skimmer into oil the ship collects in its inflatable boom, July 2, 2010. The Walnut, homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii has been temporarily redeployed to the Gulf of Mexico to aid in the BP Deepwater Horizon response. - Credit: Deepwater Horizon Response/(CC BY-ND 2.0)

Appeals Court Revives BP’s Fight Over Deepwater Cleanup...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

NJ Seeks New Wind Institute for Offshore Wind Research

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Chevron Shares Hit Record High Ahead of Q4 Results

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Subsea 7 Scores 'Substantial' Contract at Shenandoah Field in U.S. Gulf

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Oil Reaches $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine