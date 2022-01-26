Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Cleanup Underway after Oil Spills Offshore Thailand

January 26, 2022

Thailand mobilized its navy and other agencies on Wednesday to contain an oil spill after an estimated 160,000 liters (35,195 gallons) leaked from an undersea pipeline about 20 km (12.4 miles) off its industrialized eastern seaboard.

The leak at the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited started late on Tuesday, southeast of the Map Ta Phut Industrial estate, a major petrochemical complex, said Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department.

Attapol warned fishermen to steer clear of the area but said the oil spill should be contained before it reaches the coast.

He earlier said Koh Samet, a resort island off Rayong province popular with foreign tourists, could be impacted by Friday, but has since revised the threat level.

SPRC's stock price plunged as much as 8.6% in early morning trade after news of the oil spill.

Sophon Thongdee, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resource, told ThaiPBS the cleanup should conclude on Thursday and there was no major damage to marine life or habitat.

However, experts would be dispatched to carry out further assessment, he said.

SPRC in a statement said the leakage was under control and only 20,000 liters of oil remained in the water.

The company also said that the leakage had not impacted refinery operation. 

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

Homepage photo credit: Thai Navy Video Screenshot

Oil Spill Recovery Asia Offshore

Related Offshore News

Credit: Vladislav Pantyukhin/MarineTraffic.com

Bumi Armada to Sell Three Ice-class Vessels to Lukoil for...
(Photo: Hornblower Group)

Hornblower Acquires Two Offshore Vessels


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Friede and Goldman's WTIV Integrated Feeder Barge Gets ABS AiP

Friede and Goldman's WTIV Integrated Feeder Barge Gets ABS AiP

PTTEP Awards Long-term Charter Extension for FPSO Kikeh

PTTEP Awards Long-term Charter Extension for FPSO Kikeh

Santos Hires Shearwater for Seismic Surveys Off W. Australia

Santos Hires Shearwater for Seismic Surveys Off W. Australia

VIDEO: Cleanup Underway after Oil Spills Offshore Thailand

VIDEO: Cleanup Underway after Oil Spills Offshore Thailand

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine