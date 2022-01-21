Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana, Suriname, Brazil Energy Alliance Talks Postponed as Bolsonaro's Mother Dies

January 21, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro - Credit:Palácio do Planalto - Creative Commons License
Jair Bolsonaro - Credit:Palácio do Planalto - Creative Commons License

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cut short his first official visit to neighboring Guyana on Friday after his mother died, meaning talks on a planned South American energy alliance would be postponed.

Bolsonaro said his mother Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro had died aged 94 without revealing the cause of death.

"With deep regret I inform the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in His infinite goodness. At this moment I'm getting ready to get back to Brazil," Bolsonaro said on Twitter.

Bolsonaro, who met Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Paramaribo on Thursday, was expected to fly to Georgetown to meet Guyanese counterpart Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday, before returning to Brasilia later in the day.

Bolsonaro's first official trip to Guyana and Suriname was meant to discuss steps toward forging an infrastructure that would better share the South American countries' energy and natural resources. 

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

South America Activity Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro - Credit: Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0

Suriname Will Give Brazil's Petrobras Priority in Oil...
Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Norway: Inflation to Lead to Hefty Cost Increase in...


Trending Offshore News

– Ewing Bank Block 826 Platform A - Credit: BSEE

BSEE: Multiple Factors Behind 2020 Gulf of Mexico Platform...
Gulf of Mexico
Crewmembers on board Coast Guard Cutter Walnut deploy an oil skimmer into oil the ship collects in its inflatable boom, July 2, 2010. The Walnut, homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii has been temporarily redeployed to the Gulf of Mexico to aid in the BP Deepwater Horizon response. - Credit: Deepwater Horizon Response/(CC BY-ND 2.0)

Appeals Court Revives BP’s Fight Over Deepwater Cleanup...
North America

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Danish Wind Turbine Maker Vestas Tops List of 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Danish Wind Turbine Maker Vestas Tops List of 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Fugro's Augmented Reality Camera to Assist with Sepetiba FPSO Mooring

Fugro's Augmented Reality Camera to Assist with Sepetiba FPSO Mooring

Schlumberger Profit Rises as Higher Oil Prices Drive Drilling Services Demand

Schlumberger Profit Rises as Higher Oil Prices Drive Drilling Services Demand

Seadrill New Finance Emerges from Chapter 11. To be Renamed Paratus Energy Services

Seadrill New Finance Emerges from Chapter 11. To be Renamed Paratus Energy Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine