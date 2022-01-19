Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Murphy Oil Books Valaris Floater for Gulf of Mexico Wells

January 19, 2022

Credit: Steve J. Henderson/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Steve J. Henderson/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris said Tuesday it had secured two one-well contracts with subsidiaries of Murphy Oil Corporation for its semi-submersible drilling unit Valaris DPS-5.

The first contract for the 2012-built offshore drilling rig is in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2022. 

The contract has a minimum duration of 30 days. This contract has a one-well extension option with an estimated duration of 90 days. 

The second contract, offshore Mexico, will start in direct continuation of the first contract. The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days.

Valaris did not share the financial details.

