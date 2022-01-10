McDermott Lands Scarborough Floating Production Unit Work

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has secured a contract with the Australian oil and gas firm Woodside to deliver hull and topsides for the floating production unit to be installed at Woodside's Scarborough development offshore Australia.

Woodside, as Operator for and on behalf of the Scarborough Joint Venture, has awarded McDermott a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for its Floating Production Unit (FPU) offshore Western Australia. The integrated scope also includes the design, fabrication, integration, transportation and installation of the hull and topsides.

"McDermott brings the engineering and execution expertise to deliver integrated deepwater subsea projects and offshore FPUs to the highest standards," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "After a long engagement on the project, the collaborative execution model with Woodside—from pre-FEED through to EPCIC—de-risks execution. Further, the facilities incorporate energy efficiency in design to reduce Scarborough's offshore emissions."

The topside, which will be approximately 30,000 tons, will be fabricated by McDermott's joint venture fabrication yard, Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan, in China. The project scope includes a battery energy storage system to reduce emissions on the topsides and support Woodside's net emissions reduction targets.

The FPU processes natural gas, which includes gas separation, dehydration and compression as well as mono ethylene glycol regeneration and produced-water handling. Designed for a production capacity of up to 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day, the topside will be connected to the semi-submersible hull and pre-commissioned prior to transportation and installation in a water depth of 3,100 feet (950 meters), approximately 248 miles (400 kilometers) offshore Western Australia. The FPU will be capable of being remotely operated and minimally staffed during normal production operations.

McDermott did not share the financial details of the project.

