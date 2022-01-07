Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Management at Aibel's Haugesund Yard

January 7, 2022

(Photo: Aibel)
(Photo: Aibel)

Norway;s Aibel has announced a pair of leadership appointments at its yard in Haugesund.

The company said Friday that Lars Inge Hellestveit will take up the role of vice president of yard operations, joined by Hans Jørgen Alfsen as the yard's new fabrication manager. Both will enter the new roles with immediate effect.

Hellestveit comes from the position as project manager for the upgrade of the Njord Bravo floating storage unit (FSU), while Alfsen has been construction manager on the second processing platform for Johan Sverdrup, P2.

Outgoing Haugesund yard VP Ole Sandvik has moved into the role of project director for the KELP project at Kårstø.

Over the past year, Aibel has been awarded significant assignments on the Norwegian continental shelf and several large onshore facilities for oil and gas processing.

"Aibel Haugesund has been through a very hectic period with large deliveries, in addition to dealing with a demanding pandemic. Everyone has made a phenomenal effort over a very long period of time, and now it is time to look ahead and work actively to continue to deliver on customers' expectations in the years to come," said executive vice president for modifications and yard services, Nils Arne Sølvik.

"Through improvements and further development of the yard operation, Lars Inge Hellestveit and Hans Jørgen Alfsen will contribute to achieving Aibel's long-term goal of being a leading supplier of sustainable infrastructure and maintenance solutions for the energy sector," the company said in a press release.

People & Companies People Europe Industry News

Related Offshore News

Jerry Knight (Photo: Danos)

Danos Hires Knight and Promotes Williams
Seajacks Scylla (Photo: Seajacks)

Van Oord Charters WTIV Seajacks Scylla


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: nikkytok - AdobeStock

2021: The Year The Offshore Rig Market Turned The Corner?
Drilling Rigs
Photo: SCM

Sembcorp Marine Delivers Vito Floater to Shell
Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Petronas Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia

Petronas Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia

Hess Will Switch to 'Return of Capital Mode'

Hess Will Switch to 'Return of Capital Mode'

New Management at Aibel's Haugesund Yard

New Management at Aibel's Haugesund Yard

Danos Hires Knight and Promotes Williams

Danos Hires Knight and Promotes Williams

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine