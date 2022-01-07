New Management at Aibel's Haugesund Yard

Norway;s Aibel has announced a pair of leadership appointments at its yard in Haugesund.

The company said Friday that Lars Inge Hellestveit will take up the role of vice president of yard operations, joined by Hans Jørgen Alfsen as the yard's new fabrication manager. Both will enter the new roles with immediate effect.

Hellestveit comes from the position as project manager for the upgrade of the Njord Bravo floating storage unit (FSU), while Alfsen has been construction manager on the second processing platform for Johan Sverdrup, P2.

Outgoing Haugesund yard VP Ole Sandvik has moved into the role of project director for the KELP project at Kårstø.

Over the past year, Aibel has been awarded significant assignments on the Norwegian continental shelf and several large onshore facilities for oil and gas processing.

"Aibel Haugesund has been through a very hectic period with large deliveries, in addition to dealing with a demanding pandemic. Everyone has made a phenomenal effort over a very long period of time, and now it is time to look ahead and work actively to continue to deliver on customers' expectations in the years to come," said executive vice president for modifications and yard services, Nils Arne Sølvik.

"Through improvements and further development of the yard operation, Lars Inge Hellestveit and Hans Jørgen Alfsen will contribute to achieving Aibel's long-term goal of being a leading supplier of sustainable infrastructure and maintenance solutions for the energy sector," the company said in a press release.