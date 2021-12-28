Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havila Lines Up PSV Charters

December 28, 2021

© Len Duevel / MarineTraffic.com
© Len Duevel / MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping this week announced it has been awarded two separate platform supply vessel (PSV) charter contracts.

On Monday, the company said it entered into a contract with Harbour Energy for the 2010-built, 85-meter Havila Commander. Estimated to commence in January 2022, the contract is for a firm period of four wells, with one well option.

On Tuesday, Havila Shipping said it entered into contract with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the 2009-built, 78.6-meter Havila Borg. The contract is for a firm period estimated to four months included mobilization and demobilization, with optional periods for up to two months. Commencement will be between January 15 and February 15, 2022.

Vessels Vesseles Offshore

Related Offshore News

Polar Onyx - Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

GC Rieber Sells Polar Onyx Vessel to Taiwanese Offshore...

Solstad Bags 572-day Charter for Platform Supplier in...


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power...
Offshore Energy
Copyright Wipas/AdobeStock

As Omicron Concerns Ease, Oil Prices Rise
Oil

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels

U.S. Offshore Wind: Assessing the Use of Existing Vessels

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Chevron Extends Contracts with Shelf Drilling in Gulf of Thailand

Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Topside Installed in the North Sea

Hollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha Topside Installed in the North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine