Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted CFO Wiinholt to Step Down

December 23, 2021

Marianne Wiinholt, CFO of Ørsted
Marianne Wiinholt, CFO of Ørsted

Marianne Wiinholt, CFO of offshore wind developer Ørsted, has decided to step down from her position. Ørstedsaid Thursday it had started the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted.

"Having served as Ørsted’s CFO for the past 8 years, Marianne Wiinholt has today decided to step down as CFO of Ørsted to accept a position outside the energy industry. She will continue in the role until 30 June 2022 at the latest. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted," Ørsted said.

Marianne Wiinholt said: "I have been part of Ørsted’s amazing journey over the past 17 years, for the past 8 years as CFO. Together with the entire Ørsted team, we have transformed Ørsted from one of the most fossil fuel-intensive energy companies in Europe to a global leader in renewable energy, creating significant value for all our stakeholders and driving a world-leading sustainability agenda. 

"I have concluded that it’s the right time for me to step down as CFO of Ørsted. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, Mads and my colleagues in the Executive Committee, and the entire Ørsted team for an exceptional collaboration in realizing the profound results that we have achieved together. “

Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted, said: "I am truly sad to see Marianne leave. For more than a decade, she has played an instrumental role in the very successful transformation of Ørsted. While Marianne will be sorely missed, she leaves Ørsted in great shape for our future journey and with a very strong Finance and IT organization. This also gives us a strong pool of internal potential successors for the CFO position. I wish Marianne all the best in the future.”

People & Companies People Renewables Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Dan Young - Credit: Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign
Credit:benoitgrasser/AdobeStock

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Oceaneering/Youtube (Screenshot)

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops
Video
Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC, TAQA Launch $3.6B Project to Decarbonize Offshore...
Middle East

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

Current News

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign

Jadestone Energy CFO to Resign

USCG Concludes Investigation into Auger Lifeboat Accident

USCG Concludes Investigation into Auger Lifeboat Accident

FAR's Bambo Drilling Fails to Deliver (The Gambia)

FAR's Bambo Drilling Fails to Deliver (The Gambia)

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

Equinor Extends Charter for Eidesvik Offshore PSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine