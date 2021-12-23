Ørsted CFO Wiinholt to Step Down

Marianne Wiinholt, CFO of offshore wind developer Ørsted, has decided to step down from her position. Ørstedsaid Thursday it had started the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted.

"Having served as Ørsted’s CFO for the past 8 years, Marianne Wiinholt has today decided to step down as CFO of Ørsted to accept a position outside the energy industry. She will continue in the role until 30 June 2022 at the latest. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted," Ørsted said.

Marianne Wiinholt said: "I have been part of Ørsted’s amazing journey over the past 17 years, for the past 8 years as CFO. Together with the entire Ørsted team, we have transformed Ørsted from one of the most fossil fuel-intensive energy companies in Europe to a global leader in renewable energy, creating significant value for all our stakeholders and driving a world-leading sustainability agenda.

"I have concluded that it’s the right time for me to step down as CFO of Ørsted. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, Mads and my colleagues in the Executive Committee, and the entire Ørsted team for an exceptional collaboration in realizing the profound results that we have achieved together. “

Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted, said: "I am truly sad to see Marianne leave. For more than a decade, she has played an instrumental role in the very successful transformation of Ørsted. While Marianne will be sorely missed, she leaves Ørsted in great shape for our future journey and with a very strong Finance and IT organization. This also gives us a strong pool of internal potential successors for the CFO position. I wish Marianne all the best in the future.”