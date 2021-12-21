Norway's November Oil and Gas Production Falls

Norway's oil and gas output in November fell from the previous month, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output declined to 1.73 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from 1.82 million bpd in October, and compared to the official forecast of 1.82 million, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in November fell to 10.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 10.4 bcm a month ago, above a forecast of 9.9 bcm, it added.

