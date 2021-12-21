Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's November Oil and Gas Production Falls

December 21, 2021

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock
An offshore platform in Norway - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Norway's oil and gas output in November fell from the previous month, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output declined to 1.73 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from 1.82 million bpd in October, and compared to the official forecast of 1.82 million, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in November fell to 10.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 10.4 bcm a month ago, above a forecast of 9.9 bcm, it added. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

