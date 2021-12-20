Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wood Nets UK North Sea Assignments Worth $160 Million

December 20, 2021

Shearwater platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell
Shearwater platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

UK-based energy industry engineering services firm Wood said Monday it had secured a series of UK North Sea contract awards with key clients in the fourth quarter of 2021, including Shell UK and Dana Petroleum.

Wood said that the contracts were collectively valued at around $160 million.

"A new three-year contract between Shell UK and Wood grows a multi-decade relationship to ensure the delivery of brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction solutions across the company’s onshore St Fergus and Mossmorran terminals, as well as the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater offshore assets," Wood said.

"With Dana Petroleum, Wood continues its almost ten-year relationship to agree on a three-year contract with options for an extension to deliver operations and maintenance solutions across the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs," the company added.

"These contract awards close a successful year for Wood in the UK North Sea, following the announcement of several other long-term contract awards throughout 2021, including with Spirit Energy and TAQA, as well as Shell and NAM in the Southern North Sea," Wood said.

Wood’s contracts with Shell UK and Dana Petroleum will be delivered by dedicated on- and offshore teams based in the UK, securing the employment of around 200 people, the company said.

UKCS North Sea Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Engineering Brownfield Activity

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Viaro Energy Sells Foinaven Field Stake to BP
Credit: JF Subtech

JF Subtech Wraps Subsea IRM work on Ithaca Energy's North...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: K-Line Offshore

Rem Offshore Buys PSV Quartet as Axe Falls on K-Line...
Vessels
Credit: Ocean Winds

Ocean Winds, Shell JV Signs 400 MW Offshore Wind Deal in...
North America

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion

Drydocks World Completes Bokalift 2 Conversion

Offshore Wind Market Set to Accelerate in North America

Offshore Wind Market Set to Accelerate in North America

Equinor Gets OK to Use Odfjell Drilling Rig at Johan Sverdrup Field

Equinor Gets OK to Use Odfjell Drilling Rig at Johan Sverdrup Field

11,000 Jobs: Iberdrola Awarded PPA for Commonwealth Wind U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

11,000 Jobs: Iberdrola Awarded PPA for Commonwealth Wind U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine