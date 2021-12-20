Wood Nets UK North Sea Assignments Worth $160 Million

UK-based energy industry engineering services firm Wood said Monday it had secured a series of UK North Sea contract awards with key clients in the fourth quarter of 2021, including Shell UK and Dana Petroleum.

Wood said that the contracts were collectively valued at around $160 million.

"A new three-year contract between Shell UK and Wood grows a multi-decade relationship to ensure the delivery of brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction solutions across the company’s onshore St Fergus and Mossmorran terminals, as well as the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater offshore assets," Wood said.

"With Dana Petroleum, Wood continues its almost ten-year relationship to agree on a three-year contract with options for an extension to deliver operations and maintenance solutions across the Western Isles and Triton FPSOs," the company added.

"These contract awards close a successful year for Wood in the UK North Sea, following the announcement of several other long-term contract awards throughout 2021, including with Spirit Energy and TAQA, as well as Shell and NAM in the Southern North Sea," Wood said.

Wood’s contracts with Shell UK and Dana Petroleum will be delivered by dedicated on- and offshore teams based in the UK, securing the employment of around 200 people, the company said.