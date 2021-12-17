Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

December 17, 2021

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)
Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazilian oil company Enauta has approved the drilling of an additional well in the Early Production System (EPS) of the  Atlanta field, in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The Atlanta field normally produces oil via three wells linked to the FPSO Petrojarl I, but has recently suffered a setback, with output from one well interrupted.

"The new well, expected to start production in early 2023, will enable a significant increase in production, and add spare capacity to the well pump system," Enauta said.

The well has an estimated cost of $75 million, including $60 million for drilling and completion, and the remainder for interconnection. Drilling is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, Enauta said.

The second phase of the project to increase the processing capacity of water produced at the FPSO, from 8,500 to 11,500 barrels per day as of the second quarter of 2022, was also approved, reducing the existing production restriction, at an estimated amount of US$ 8 million, Enauta said.

Enauta also has plans to bring in a bigger FPSO to the Atlanta field to develop the offshore oil field fully.

The company in August signed a deal with Malaysia's FPSO specialist Yinson for direct and exclusive negotiation of FPSO supply contracts for the "Definitive System" of the Atlanta field. Read more.

Floating Production Drilling Brazil South America Production Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

File Image: BP

FPSO for Greater Tortue Gas Project Due in Senegal by...
Credit: lazyllama/AdobeStock

Latin American Oil Auctions Kick Off after Two-year Lull


Trending Offshore News

Eni announced the giant oil and gas discovery in September. The discovery well was been drilled on the Baleine prospect using the Saipem 10,000 drillship. Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni to Bring Online Giant Offshore Discovery in Ivory...
Drilling
Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

CGX's Kawa-1 Well in Guyana Encounters Oil, but Drilling...
Discoveries

Insight

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Are Germany's New Climate Plans Realistic?

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, Petronas Win Sépia Field Rights (Brazil)

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Subsea 7 to Deliver Pipelines for Hanz Field Development in Norway

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Borr Drilling Secures Work for Two Jack-Up Rigs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine