Production Boost: Enauta to Drill Another Well at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Brazilian oil company Enauta has approved the drilling of an additional well in the Early Production System (EPS) of the Atlanta field, in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The Atlanta field normally produces oil via three wells linked to the FPSO Petrojarl I, but has recently suffered a setback, with output from one well interrupted.

"The new well, expected to start production in early 2023, will enable a significant increase in production, and add spare capacity to the well pump system," Enauta said.

The well has an estimated cost of $75 million, including $60 million for drilling and completion, and the remainder for interconnection. Drilling is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, Enauta said.

The second phase of the project to increase the processing capacity of water produced at the FPSO, from 8,500 to 11,500 barrels per day as of the second quarter of 2022, was also approved, reducing the existing production restriction, at an estimated amount of US$ 8 million, Enauta said.

Enauta also has plans to bring in a bigger FPSO to the Atlanta field to develop the offshore oil field fully.

The company in August signed a deal with Malaysia's FPSO specialist Yinson for direct and exclusive negotiation of FPSO supply contracts for the "Definitive System" of the Atlanta field. Read more.