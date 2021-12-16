Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Talos Energy Names Director to Lead Low Carbon Business

December 16, 2021

U.S. oil company Talos Energy has appointed Robin Fielder as the Company's first Executive Vice President Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer. 

Under the newly created executive leadership role,  Fielder will serve as the lead executive for Talos' carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") business as well as oversee all ESG and sustainability initiatives and reporting. 

"Ms. Fielder brings over 20 years of executive leadership and commercial and technical experience across the energy value chain, including C-suite level management, investor relations, corporate planning, operations and engineering roles at multiple publicly traded upstream and midstream companies," Talos said.

Fielder most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Midstream Partners LP, a Chevron Corporation company following its acquisition of Noble Energy. 

Prior to joining Noble, Fielder served in a wide variety of roles over more than 18 years with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Midstream Partners LP, Vice President of Investor Relations, and various corporate planning, asset leadership, and onshore and offshore engineering roles. 

In her new role at Talos, she will have organizational leadership and P&L responsibilities, Board accountability on sustainability matters, and manage and develop key relationships with external stakeholders including CCS partners, suppliers, regulatory bodies, and investors.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan said: "We are thrilled to welcome Robin to the executive leadership team at Talos. Robin has a distinguished background of executive leadership at multiple companies and a deep understanding of the carbon value chain. I am confident she will build upon the tremendous momentum that our CCS team has created thus far. We look forward to Robin joining the organization and to working together to grow and develop our decarbonization business."

Robin Fielder said: "I'm excited to join Talos at this extraordinary time and I look forward to being a part of its outstanding team and entrepreneurial culture. The Company has emerged as a first mover and a clear leader in Gulf Coast CCS opportunities. I look forward to helping drive and commercialize the business to its full potential as we expand our sequestration footprint, formalize agreements with customers and site partners, deliver projects safely and expeditiously to first injection and ultimately to peak injection rate."

