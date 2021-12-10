TechnipFMC Bags 'Large' Flexible Pipe Deal with Petrobras

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has signed three flexible pipe frame agreements with Brazil's Petrobras.

"Altogether, the frame agreements form a large contract for TechnipFMC," the company said. For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

The contracts were awarded as part of Petrobras’s drive to increase oil recovery in its brownfield developments, mainly in post-salt fields offshore Brazil, TechnipFMC added.

The frame agreements cover the manufacture of more than 500 kilometers of flexible pipe over the next four years, as well as services. This brings the Company’s total contracted volumes in the current year with Petrobras to around 600 kilometers.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Petrobras is a longstanding partner of ours. Through collaboration and leveraging our expertise to engineer, design, and manufacture solutions specifically for this environment, we successfully delivered a flexible solution that maximizes oil recovery in the Brazilian deepwater environment.”

