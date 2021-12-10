Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Bags 'Large' Flexible Pipe Deal with Petrobras

December 10, 2021

Credit: TechnipFMC
Credit: TechnipFMC

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has signed three flexible pipe frame agreements with Brazil's Petrobras.

"Altogether, the frame agreements form a large contract for TechnipFMC," the company said. For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

The contracts were awarded as part of Petrobras’s drive to increase oil recovery in its brownfield developments, mainly in post-salt fields offshore Brazil, TechnipFMC added.

The frame agreements cover the manufacture of more than 500 kilometers of flexible pipe over the next four years, as well as services. This brings the Company’s total contracted volumes in the current year with Petrobras to around 600 kilometers.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Petrobras is a longstanding partner of ours. Through collaboration and leveraging our expertise to engineer, design, and manufacture solutions specifically for this environment, we successfully delivered a flexible solution that maximizes oil recovery in the Brazilian deepwater environment.”
 

Pipelines South America Industry News Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

Brazil Energy Council Puts 11 Pre-salt Blocks on Permanent...
Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

AKOFS Offshore Wins Three-year Petrobras Contract for...


Trending Offshore News

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating...
Ports
File Photo: Samsung Heavy Industries

Stena Drilling Confirms Samsung Drillship Deal
Drilling Rigs

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Apollo, Riverstone Reps Resign from Talos Energy Board

Apollo, Riverstone Reps Resign from Talos Energy Board

Japan Launches Auction for Happo-Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm

Japan Launches Auction for Happo-Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm

Excelerate Sequoia FSRU Starts Operations in Brazil

Excelerate Sequoia FSRU Starts Operations in Brazil

Neptune Energy's CEO Set to Step Down. Replacement Named

Neptune Energy's CEO Set to Step Down. Replacement Named

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine