OMV Hires Maersk Drilling Jack-up for HPHT Well Offshore Norway

Danish drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has won a one-well contract for its jack-up drilling rig Maersk Intrepid with OMV in Norway.

OMV will use the rig to drill a high pressure, high-temperature exploration well in the Oswig prospect in Block 30/5C of the Northern North Sea basin offshore Norway.

The contract is expected to begin in mid-2022, and Maersk Drilling and OMV are in talks to add additional services to the scope. The contract includes a one-well option to drill the Eirik exploration well.

As the first of Maersk Drilling’s rigs to be upgraded to a hybrid, low-emission rig, Maersk Intrepid produced an initial data point showing fuel consumption and CO2 emission reductions of approximately 25% compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emission reductions of approximately 95%, Maersk Drilling said.

Maersk Drilling said that the contract with OMV (Norge) AS contained an emission reduction bonus scheme based on rewarding CO2 emission reductions in addition to operational performance bonuses.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling said: "We’re delighted that OMV once again trusts us with the exploration of their prospects and look forward to building further on the close and extremely efficient collaboration we established during Maersk Integrator’s campaign for the customer earlier this year.



Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating for Equinor Energy AS offshore Norway.