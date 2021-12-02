Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil's Economy Minister Says Oil Firm Petrobras Should be Privatized Before It is 'Irrelevant'

December 2, 2021

Paulo Guedes (File Photo) - Credit: Alan Santos/PR - Palácio do Planalto / CC BY 2.0
Paulo Guedes (File Photo) - Credit: Alan Santos/PR - Palácio do Planalto / CC BY 2.0

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petrobras should be privatized before it becomes irrelevant and oil loses value, suggesting the government could use the sale proceeds to reduce poverty.

Citing the ongoing processes to privatize state-run power company Eletrobras and postal-service firm Correios, Guedes said the same rationale for a possible sale extended to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil giant is formally known.

"Correios should be sold quickly as it risks becoming irrelevant in two or three years. The same applies to Petrobras," Guedes said in an event hosted by the Economy Ministry, noting that the world is heading towards a more sustainable, green economy.

"We must privatize Correios, Eletrobras and keep in mind that (the rationale) also applies to Petrobras, to our whole portfolio."

Petrobras shares extended gains after Guedes' remarks and were up about 4% in early morning trading, outperforming the broader Bovespa index, which rose 1.5%.

 (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Paul Simao)

Activity People & Companies South America Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

Oil Firms Face Workforce Crunch as Renewables Beckon -...
Credit: Seaway 7

First Steel Cut, Name Revealed for Seaway 7's WTIV

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Maersk Training Pen 'Six-figure' Deal with Boskalis Subsea Services

Maersk Training Pen 'Six-figure' Deal with Boskalis Subsea Services

Singapore's Temasek Working with Portfolio Firms in Green Transition

Singapore's Temasek Working with Portfolio Firms in Green Transition

China Told Indonesia to Stop Drilling for Oil and Gas in Disputed South China Sea Area

China Told Indonesia to Stop Drilling for Oil and Gas in Disputed South China Sea Area

Lundin Energy Norway Names New Managing Director

Lundin Energy Norway Names New Managing Director

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine