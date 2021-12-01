Maersk Drilling, Petrogas Pen UK North Sea Drilling Deal

Offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling and oil firm Petrogas North Sea have exercised the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The contract is expected to start at the end of 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days and a value of approximately $5.4 million.

Claus Bachmann, Head of North Sea Division in Maersk Drilling said: "We’re very pleased to get this opportunity to re-start the Birgitta project which was temporarily halted due to the global pandemic and the challenging market conditions the industry experienced last year. This is another testament to our strong relationship with Petrogas.”

Maersk Resilient is a 350 ft., Gusto-engineered MSC CJ 50 jack-up rig which was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating in the UK sector of the North Sea for NAM.