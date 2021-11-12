Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mainstream Secures Investment Decision for Vietnam Offshore Wind Project

November 12, 2021

Credit:Global Image Archive/AdobeStock
Credit:Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Mainstream Renewable Power has received a Decision on Investment and an Investment Registration Certification (IRC) from the provincial government of Soc Trang in Vietnam for a 200 MW phase of a 1.4 GW offshore wind project.

The project is anticipated to reach a financial close in 2022, enabling first power to start as early as 2023.

The project is a joint venture between Mainstream and its Vietnamese partner the Phu Cuong Group, with Mainstream owning 70 percent of the asset and the Phu Cuong Group owning the remaining 30 percent.

"The project follows a multi-stage development approach, with 200 MW of capacity set to be delivered in phase 1 and the remaining 1.2 GW to be developed thereafter. Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone for Mainstream’s presence in Vietnam. The project has already completed its wind measurement campaign and other site studies, and the procurement process to secure a wind turbine supplier and balance of plant contractor is well advanced," Mainstreams aid.

"Moving forward, Mainstream will work closely with EVN, Vietnam’s national electricity company, to finalize the grid connection agreement, as well as the project’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)," the company added.

Mainstream, which is owned 75 percent by Aker Horizons, has been present in Vietnam since 2016 where it is developing 2.3 GW of solar and offshore wind assets.

 

Activity Industry News Asia Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Energy

Related Offshore News

The first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan in which Marubeni is the largest shareholder (the ports of Akita in Akita Prefecture) - Courtesy of Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, via Marubeni

Japan's Marubeni Eyes Floating Wind, Green Hydrogen...
Credit - EEW SPC

German Firm to Build Foundations for 2.6GW Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

BGP Prospector - Credit: Andreas Askildsen/MarineTraffic.com

3D Seismic Survey Kicks Off Offshore Suriname
Geoscience
Credit:Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Sweden Charges Lundin Executives for Complicity in Sudan...
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Lime Petroleum Joins Norwegian CCS Project

Lime Petroleum Joins Norwegian CCS Project

Tullow, PetroSA Pre-empt Kosmos, Oxy Offshore Deal in Ghana

Tullow, PetroSA Pre-empt Kosmos, Oxy Offshore Deal in Ghana

Empyrean, COSL Pen Drilling Contract for Jade Well in China. Spud Date Set for Late December

Empyrean, COSL Pen Drilling Contract for Jade Well in China. Spud Date Set for Late December

Tennet: Jacket Installed for Hollandse Kust (north) Offshore Transformer Platform

Tennet: Jacket Installed for Hollandse Kust (north) Offshore Transformer Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine