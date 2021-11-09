Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
JDC's Jack-up Starts Drilling Off Vietnam

November 9, 2021

Credit: JDC
Credit: JDC

Japanese offshore drilling firm Japan Drilling Company has said that one of its jack-up drilling rigs has started a drilling operation in Vietnam.

The rig, HAKURYU-11 rig has kicked off the drilling operation based on a subcontract with PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation,  offshore Vung Tau, Vietnam. JDC did not say who the end client was. The KFELS Super B Class-type was built by Keppel Shipyard in 2013.

The agreement with the Vietnamese drilling contractor PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation was announced back in December 2019, when it was agreed that the contract would start sometime between August and October 2021.

It was then said that the Vietnamese drilling firm had secured a four well (around 300 days) firm deal with an undisclosed operator with one or two option wells.

Also, back in September Japan Drilling Company said that the Hakuryu-11 had reached a safety milestone, achieving a three-year milestone of No Recordable Incident Record.

Earlier this year, in July, the Hakuryu-11 was used by Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd, for drilling offshore Hokkaido, Japan.

 

Activity Drilling Rigs Asia Shallow Water Drilling

