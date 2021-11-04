VIDEO: Offshore Drilling Firm Velesto Orders Chela Cranes from NOV

According to NOV, the GustoMSC Chela series is designed to improve safe handling underneath the cantilever and reduce total time spent on wells.

NOV said that the deal marked the first two orders for the "new and cost-competitive version" of the Crane - the Chela Twins. Two cranes are to be installed on Velesto's NAGA-6 rig of the GustoMSC CJ46 design.

"The GustoMSC Chela series of multifunctional arms offers an extra hand in operations. Due to its crablike motion characteristics, it can reach below the cantilever as well as reach towards the main deck, providing crane access to an area traditionally blocked by the cantilever when drilling. Chela thus provides a huge advantage in development drilling, infill drilling, and plug and abandonment operations," NOV added.

As an option wireline operations can take place offline, on any other nearby well, while the derrick is engaged with other well construction operations, NOV adds.

According to NOV, the primary feature of Chela relates to safe and efficient lifting of well-related parts and tools prior before, and after well construction.

"With this functionality, a simultaneous operation with the activities performed by the drilling crew at well center is possible. Depending on the well-program, total time saved varies between 5 to 15% of total rig days per well. This proven technology represents a robust opportunity to bring forward ROI for every well drilled. With less rig days per well, it directly reduces the industry’s environmental footprint per well drilled," NOV adds.

The first Chela crane was delivered in 2019 to Maersk Drilling and installed onboard the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Invincible.

"[The first Chela crane] has proven its claims since while operating offshore in the Valhall field for AkerBP. The Chela Twins take the key elements of this first Chela towards the South East Asian drilling arena. These Chela Twins cranes work around the well center in pairs. With their telescopic arms, they provide significant coverage below the cantilever and, depending on the cantilever position, can reach main deck and pick up tools or a x-mas trees, for example. The current offering of two telescopic cranes forms a cost-competitive solution that can be applied to the worldwide fleet of standard drilling jack-ups," NOV said.

GustoMSC started fabrication of the Chela Twins earlier last month, with a planned rig mobilization in the first half of 2022.