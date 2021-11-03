Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott, Shell in MoU to Decarbonize Construction

November 3, 2021

File Photo: McDermott
Offshore installation and construction company McDermott has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shell Eastern Petroleum Pte Ltd (Shell), a subsidiary of Shell, to collaborate on decarbonizing construction. 

"The agreement enables McDermott and Shell to explore opportunities for reducing, and eliminating, emissions from construction through pathways such as low carbon fuels, renewable power, digital solutions and decarbonizing marine construction vessels," McDermott said.

"Companies such as McDermott and Shell—who have targets to progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050, in step with society—are well positioned to approach the challenges of lowering emissions together," said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "A pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from construction operations will make significant strides toward net zero Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects in the future."

McDermott's fabrication yards located in Indonesia, China, the Middle East, and Mexico, as well as the marine construction vessels, will be key to identifying opportunities to lower emissions and gain operational efficiencies, the company said.

"McDermott's integrated project delivery enables us to look holistically across our operations for opportunities to reduce emissions," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "We are looking forward to working with Shell to explore what's possible and see how our combined expertise delivers more sustainable operations."

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

PGS, Partners Start 3D Survey Off Malaysia

UK: Marshalling Ops Underway for Seagreen Wind Farm Turbine Parts

Lower Wind Speeds Hit Ørsted's Earnings

Higher Costs, Supply Constraints Force Vestas to Slash 2021 Outlook

