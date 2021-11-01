Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Philippe Kavafyan Takes Over as Aker Offshore Wind CEO

November 1, 2021

Philippe Kavafyan - Credit: MSS
Philippe Kavafyan - Credit: MSS

Philippe Kavafyan, the former CEO of offshore wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (now Vestas), has officially taken over as the CEO of the recently established Norwegian offshore wind developer Aker Offshore Wind.

Kavafyan's appointment was announced back in May, when Aker Offshore wind said he'd deploy his vast experience from the wind industry to accelerate the deepwater wind developer’s growth ambitions across projects in Asia, Europe and North America, with effect from November 1.

Kavafyan replaces Astrid Skarheim Onsum, who has decided to pursue interests outside the company.

Kavafyan, who was recently also appointed as board member in Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service, has 15 years’ experience in onshore and offshore wind energy, combined with previous experience in Power Generation within Electricité de France, General Electric, and Areva. Kavafyan is a graduate from Ecole Polytechnique and holds a Master’s Degree in Robotics and Industrial Management from Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Mines in Paris, France.

Aker Offshore Wind, created in 2020 as an Aker Solutions spinoff, describes itself as a pioneer in industrializing the floating wind market.

The company welcomed the new CEO via a social media post stating the following: "Welcome to Aker Offshore Wind, Philippe Kavafyan! It is great to have our new CEO on board at Aker Offshore Wind's offices in Oslo, Norway. We look forward to leveraging Philippe's extensive experience and in-depth expertise from the industry as our fast-growing organization drives the development of floating offshore wind projects around the globe. The future is floating!"


People & Companies Industry News Activity People Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Ayman Asfari - Credit: Petrofac

Ex-Petrofac CEO Asfari Forms Offshore Wind Service Firm...
Credit: Ulrich Wirrwa / Deme Offshore

DEME Offshore Installs Final Foundation for Ørsted’s Giant...


Trending Offshore News

Drilling rigs stacked in Las Palmas/Credit:Larry - AdobeStock

“It’s alive!”: Offshore Drillers Start Resuscitating Idle...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: North Somerset Council

SEE MONSTER: Giant North Sea Offshore Platform to Become...
UKCS

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Island Offshore PSV Running on Biofuel

Island Offshore PSV Running on Biofuel

Infographic: VesselsValue Launches Coverage of Crew Transfer Vessels

Infographic: VesselsValue Launches Coverage of Crew Transfer Vessels

Danish Firm Semco Maritime Lands Offshore Wind Work in U.S.

Danish Firm Semco Maritime Lands Offshore Wind Work in U.S.

Offshore Wind Firm SSE Pacifico Created in Japan

Offshore Wind Firm SSE Pacifico Created in Japan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine