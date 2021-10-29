Evac Names Ex-Wartsila Man as Marine & Offshore Business Boss

Evac Group, a company specializing in integrated water and waste management systems, as well as corrosion-protection systems, has named Björn Ullbro as President, Marine & Offshore business area at Evac Group.

Ullbro joins Evac from Wärtsilä, where he has worked in multiple roles and continents over the past 13 years, the most recently as Vice President for Wärtsilä’s energy business in Africa and Europe.

Evac said that its new Marine & Offshore business area comprised all Evac technologies for marine and offshore customers.

As part of the change, the former President of the Marine & Offshore business area, Tomas Michelsson, has decided to leave Evac to pursue new opportunities, Evac said. The former President of the Corrosion Protection business area, Chris Bell, reports to Björn Ullbro.

"I am excited to welcome Björn to Evac. He is a respected people leader with deep sales, strategy and business development experience in complex project and service businesses. As market activity and interest towards our sustainable solutions are accelerating, we want to ensure that our commercial leadership, structures, and processes are fit for our growth ambitions”, says Tapio Kolunsarka, President & CEO of Evac.

“During the discussions with the leaders and owners of Evac, I grew more and more impressed and energized by the vision, the ambition and the focus Evac has. Our customers are not past the pandemic troubles yet, but the trendlines of increased transparency, a step up in sustainability, and a call for industry leadership are not going away – and Evac has amazing potential to win big! I am humbled and honored to join Evac at this important time,” said the new President, Marine & Offshore business area at Evac, Björn Ullbro.



