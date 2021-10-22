Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prosafe Wins More Work with TotalEnergies for Safe Caledonia Flotel

October 22, 2021

Credit: Prosafe
Credit: Prosafe

Oil and gas firm TotalEnergies E&P UK,  subsidiary of the French energy giant TotalEnergies, has chartered Prosafe's Safe Caledonia offshore accommodation rig for work in the UK North Sea.

Under the 270-day contract, the Safe Caledonia will provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the North Sea. TotalEnergies will have a 30-day extension option at the end of the firm part of the contract.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “After the Safe Caledonia safely and efficiently operated for TotalEnergies at Elgin in 2017 and 2021, Prosafe is extremely pleased to be awarded this contract for operations in 2022. We take this as a reflection of the high performance and flexibility that the Safe Caledonia offers.”

Safe Caledonia earlier this year started its 162-day contract with TotalEnergies with one 30-day option, after the contract had been delayed for a year in 2020 due to Covid-19 and low oil prices.

Safe Caledonia has been operating for TotalEnergies at the Elgin platform in the UK since March 30 2021 and was fully utilized in the third quarter, Prosafe said in an operational update published a few days ago.

" [TotalEnergies] has exercised the two available options and also confirmed an additional 24-day option, resulting in operations through 31 October 2021," Prosafe said on October 18, prior to announcing the new 270-day deal on Friday. 

Worth noting, the new contract with TotalEnergies is expected to take place starting mid-March 2022. Prosafe did not reply to Offshore Engineer's email asking about the plans for the rig in the period between the two contracts.

The Safe Caledonia is a moored semi-submersible rig with thruster assist. It offers beds for up to 454 persons. The rig was built in 1982 at GVA Kockums yard in Sweden to a Pacesetter design and completed a 20-year life extension in 2012/13, enhancing the accommodation facilities and extending the structural life of the vessel.
 

