Fugro Nets 2-Year Remote Support Deal Offshore India

Fugro has won a two-year contract with India's marine service firm OCS Services to support its asset integrity and corrosion management operations off the west coast of India.



Fugro said Tuesday it would help OCS deliver on ONGC’s Protective Coating of Process Platform Project 1 (PCPP1), an infrastructure project to maintain and refurbish 32 offshore platforms in 7 clusters. The project is expected to be completed by May 2023.

The Dutch offshore service provider will provide survey Geo-data and positioning via remote support solutions controlled from one of its operations centers.

"Fugro’s integrated digital solutions will allow OCS to identify debris, seabed features, and subsea pipelines and structures near Process Platform areas to protect the marine environment from future damage. Remote support will also enable OCS to monitor their operations in real-time and thus empower early decision-making as the project progresses," Fugro said.

Sangram Dhote, Director at OCS, said: “This collaborative approach will set a new standard to managing the safety of operations in the Mumbai High Field.”



