Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: Xodus Names Country Manager, Sets Up Shop in Japan

October 11, 2021

Itsuka Ogawa has been appointed as Xodus's Japan Country Manager - Credit: Xodus
Itsuka Ogawa has been appointed as Xodus's Japan Country Manager - Credit: Xodus

Xodus, a UK-based energy sector consultancy, has engaged a country manager and opened its first Asian office in Japan, eyeing work in the country's growing offshore wind industry.

"Having previously delivered a range of projects in Japan, Xodus views the huge potential for floating and fixed offshore wind, as well as green hydrogen, as the key drivers for a clean energy transition in Japan. The new office adds to existing bases in the UK, US, Australia, the Middle East and Africa," the company said.

Itsuka Ogawa has been appointed as the company’s Japan Country Manager. She previously worked for the Department for International Trade at the British Embassy in Tokyo where she provided advice on multi-billion investments into offshore wind, hydrogen, CCUS, energy storage, and smart city projects, Xodus said.

Ogawa said: “Japan’s ambitious targets of 10GW by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040 are encouraging, but the lack of clarity on the policy, including process of the auction rounds and financial incentives, makes investment in local manufacturing and infrastructure high risk. This will not only cause delays in offshore wind farm developments and hence failing to achieve their net-zero targets, but it will also make Japan miss its opportunity to revitalize the manufacturing industry and to create a driver for green economic recovery.

“For Japan, floating offshore wind can be a real game-changer. What attracted me to this role was Xodus’ extensive international experience in both offshore wind and hydrogen – two areas that have huge potential in Japan. No other company has the same level of dedication, capabilities and understanding of how local supply chains can cooperate to create and multiply value. I believe we can make a real contribution to Japan by keeping the same disciplines and philosophies as energy transition cannot be sustainable without local support.”

People & Companies Industry News Activity Asia Energy Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: Seagreen

First Jacket Installed at Scotland's Largest Wind Farm
Credit: Van Oord

NOV-BLM to Deliver Jacking System for Van Oord's Mega...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: BP/Flickr

Azerbaijan: Lukoil to Buy Petronas' Shah Deniz Field Stake...
Caspian Sea

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Eco Wave Power Signs MoU with CIMC for Deployment of Wave Energy Tech in China

Eco Wave Power Signs MoU with CIMC for Deployment of Wave Energy Tech in China

Chevron Eyes Net Zero Operational Emissions by 2050

Chevron Eyes Net Zero Operational Emissions by 2050

MMT Names Interim CEO

MMT Names Interim CEO

Harbour Energy Gets License to Store CO2 in North Sea

Harbour Energy Gets License to Store CO2 in North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine