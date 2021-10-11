Offshore Wind: Xodus Names Country Manager, Sets Up Shop in Japan

Xodus, a UK-based energy sector consultancy, has engaged a country manager and opened its first Asian office in Japan, eyeing work in the country's growing offshore wind industry.

"Having previously delivered a range of projects in Japan, Xodus views the huge potential for floating and fixed offshore wind, as well as green hydrogen, as the key drivers for a clean energy transition in Japan. The new office adds to existing bases in the UK, US, Australia, the Middle East and Africa," the company said.

Itsuka Ogawa has been appointed as the company’s Japan Country Manager. She previously worked for the Department for International Trade at the British Embassy in Tokyo where she provided advice on multi-billion investments into offshore wind, hydrogen, CCUS, energy storage, and smart city projects, Xodus said.

Ogawa said: “Japan’s ambitious targets of 10GW by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040 are encouraging, but the lack of clarity on the policy, including process of the auction rounds and financial incentives, makes investment in local manufacturing and infrastructure high risk. This will not only cause delays in offshore wind farm developments and hence failing to achieve their net-zero targets, but it will also make Japan miss its opportunity to revitalize the manufacturing industry and to create a driver for green economic recovery.

“For Japan, floating offshore wind can be a real game-changer. What attracted me to this role was Xodus’ extensive international experience in both offshore wind and hydrogen – two areas that have huge potential in Japan. No other company has the same level of dedication, capabilities and understanding of how local supply chains can cooperate to create and multiply value. I believe we can make a real contribution to Japan by keeping the same disciplines and philosophies as energy transition cannot be sustainable without local support.”