TotalEnergies' Appraisal Well Offshore Suriname Fails to Deliver

September 29, 2021

TotalEnergies' Keskesi South-1 appraisal well in the Block 58 offshore Suriname has encountered non-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons and the well has been plugged and abandoned.

The news was shared on Wednesday by APA Corporation, TotalEnergies' 50 percent partner in the offshore block.

The well was drilled around 6.2 kilometers from the discovery well Keskesi East-1 using the Maersk Developer semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by the Danish drilling company Maersk Drilling.

"The first appraisal well at Keskesi was a substantial step-out designed to assess the southern extent of the feature,” said Tracey K. Henderson, APA’s senior vice president, Exploration. 

“This location had the potential to confirm a very large resource in place if connected to the reservoir sands in the discovery well. However, suitable reservoir quality sands were not developed in the Campanian target at the Keskesi South-1 location. Data gathered from the well will be used to calibrate our geologic model and inform the next steps for Keskesi appraisal.”

According to APA, the Maersk Developer has moved to the Sapakara South-1 well, where it will conduct a flow test of the previously announced appraisal success. 

Following the completion of the Sapakara South-1 flow test, the exploration program will continue with the spud of the next exploration well targeting the Krabdagoe prospect just to the east of Keskesi. The Maersk Valiant drillship is currently drilling Bonboni, the first exploration prospect in the northern portion of Block 58. Both rigs are operated by TotalEnergies.

Block 58 encompasses 1.4 million acres and is in the early phases of exploration and appraisal.

Caribbean Drilling Activity Rigs

