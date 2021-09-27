BW Energy: No Formal Decision on Petrobras' Assets Buy

Oslo-listed oil and gas company BW Energy, responding to press speculation, said Monday it had not made any formal decision to buy any of Brazil-based Petrobras' assets.

BW Energy said it had noted the press speculation regarding the possibility of BW Energy acquiring the Golfinho field in Brazil, which Petrobras has put up for sale.

"BW Energy is continuously looking at opportunities to acquire assets in line with the Group's stated strategy. There is no guarantee that the Group will complete any such process. Specifically, the Group has made no formal decision to acquire any of the assets currently being marketed by Petrobras," BW Energy said.

Reuters, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, in July reported that BW Energy had, with Brazil's DBO Energy, submitted binding offers for Petrobras' Golfinho offshore oil fields.

The field, located off Brazil's Espirito Santo state, was producing about 14,900 barrels of oil per day and 750,000 cubic meters of gas per day as of 2020, according to bidding documents released by Petrobras, and cited by Reuters.