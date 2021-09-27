Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Files Development Plan for North Sea Oil Field

September 27, 2021

Credit; Aker BP
Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has filed a development plan for the Frosk offshore field to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The Frosk field, found in 2019, is situated some 25 kilometers southwest of the Alvheim FPSO in the North Sea. It will be tied back to the FPSO via the existing Bøyla and Alvheim subsea infrastructure. 

Total investments are projected at around NOK 2 billion (around USD 230 million). Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023. Recoverable reserves in Frosk are estimated at around 10 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe).

Aker BP CEO, Karl Johnny Hersvik said: "The Frosk development underpins the prolonged Alvheim success story that both we and our partners can be proud of. The Alvheim area is among the most cost-efficient developments on the Norwegian continental shelf, and the resource base has multiplied since start-up. This is the result of targeted exploration and reservoir development, technological innovation and, not least, close collaboration with the joint venture partners and suppliers."

“The Frosk development will utilize existing infrastructure and add important volumes to the Alvheim FPSO. Production will increase and contribute to our ambition to produce one billion barrels through the FPSO while the incremental emissions from the Frosk project will be low. The Frosk project fits very well to Aker BP’s “low cost, low carbon” strategy,” says Alvheim VP Operations & Asset Development, Thomas Hoff-Hansen.

Aker BP is the operator of the project. Its partners are Vår Energi AS and Lundin Energy Norway.

