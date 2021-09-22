GE Charters Acta Marine's SOV for French Offshore Wind Farm Work

Offshore wind turbine maker GE Renewable Energy has chartered Acta Marine's Service Operation Vessel Acta Auriga for the commissioning activities of 80 Haliade 150-6MW turbines at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

The vessel will start operating on behalf of GE Renewable Energy in the second quarter of 2022 when the offshore wind turbine installation is set to kick off.

Departing from the Port of Saint-Nazaire, the vessel will assist in the mechanical completion and commissioning of the 80 Haliade 150-6MW offshore wind turbines located around 12km off the coast.

In what will be the first collaboration between Acta Marine and GE Renewable Energy, the Acta Auriga SOV will also provide accommodation and transportation for the project personnel and will have the capacity to transport goods that are needed offshore.

Simon Anink, General Manager Commerce at Acta Marine said:"We are very pleased that the experienced team of GE Renewable Energy has chosen our walk to work vessel Acta Auriga for the offshore works on Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm and we are proud to be part of the first large scale offshore wind development in France. We are convinced the ACTA AURIGA will be a good fit for the project and will provide a comfortable stay for the technicians offshore and an efficient execution of the offshore scope for GE’s project team.”

The Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Saint-Nazaire (FR), is managed by a consortium between EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge and will be the first commercial wind farm in France. Commissioning is due to be completed by the end of 2022.