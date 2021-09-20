Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

German Food Retailer to Buy Electricity from Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farm

September 20, 2021

Borkum Riffgrund 1 Offshore Wind Farm adjacent to the planned Borkum Riffgrund 3 project. (Photo: Ørsted)
Borkum Riffgrund 1 Offshore Wind Farm adjacent to the planned Borkum Riffgrund 3 project. (Photo: Ørsted)

Germany-based food retailer REWE has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted to procure 100 MW of electricity from Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm which is set to become operational in 2025.

The deal marks REWE Group’s largest renewable energy offtake agreement to date and makes REWE Group the first German food retailer to buy electricity from an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The 100 MW of green power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 equals the power consumption of 1,500 REWE stores. REWE Group has a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to become operational in 2025, subject to Ørsted's final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021.

The offshore wind farm will have a total export capacity of 900 MW and will be built in the German North Sea close to Ørsted's existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2.

In the German offshore wind auctions, Ørsted was awarded the right to build the project with a bid of EUR 0 per MWh. 

According to Ørsted, this was made possible by a number of cost drivers, including the installation of next-generation wind turbine technology, very good site conditions and high wind speeds, and anticipated revenue-stabilizing power purchase agreements with industrial customers such as REWE Group.

Offshore Wind Energy Renewable Energy Activity Industry News Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall, Partners Prequalify for French Floating Wind...
Credit: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Opens Offshore Wind Nacelle Assembly Plant...


Trending Offshore News

Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay

Seismic Firm Starts Review of Strategic Options, Including...
Seismic
BP CEO Bernard Looney - File Photo: BP

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables
Energy

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference: Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference: Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Shell's Gulf of Mexico Offshore Oil Transfer Platform to Be Offline Until Year-end

Shell's Gulf of Mexico Offshore Oil Transfer Platform to Be Offline Until Year-end

BP Brings Online Matapal Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

BP Brings Online Matapal Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Lebanon's Prime Minister Seeks Clarification over Halliburton's Offshore Drilling Deal in Israel

Lebanon's Prime Minister Seeks Clarification over Halliburton's Offshore Drilling Deal in Israel

Response to Speculation: UK's SSE Says No Break-up Decision Made

Response to Speculation: UK's SSE Says No Break-up Decision Made

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine