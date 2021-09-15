Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Marine Battery Firm Corvus Plans 4Q IPO

September 15, 2021

File Image - Credit: Corvus Energy
File Image - Credit: Corvus Energy

Marine battery maker Corvus plans an initial public offer (IPO) in the fourth quarter, aiming to list its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, its top executive said on Wednesday.

The company, which assembles battery cells into giant batteries for ships such as ferries, cruise vessels, tug boats, [and offshore support vessels] expects the global market for such solutions to be worth $10 billion in 2030.

"We see that already ... the backlog is three times what it was a year ago," Chief Executive Geir Bjoerkeli told an energy conference.

"To take that growth, the company has planned for an IPO on the main list on the Oslo stock exchange for the Q4 this year," he added.

The company's biggest owner is BW Group with 21.8%, while Norsk Hydro has 20.8%, Equinor 15.6% and Shell 14.5%. 

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Vessels Batteries Hybrid Drives Technology Industry News Offshore

Related Offshore News

Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

How an Offshore Drilling Contractor Ended Up in the...
Credit: donvictori0

Norway's Offshore Licensing Round Attracts Bids from 31...


Trending Offshore News

Dev Sanyal - Credit: BP

BP's Renewables Boss Sanyal Quits
People
(Image: NOAA)

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine