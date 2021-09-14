TGS Kicks Off Offshore Seismic Survey in Mauritania

Norwegian seismic data firm TGS has announced the start-up of a new 2D seismic survey in the MSGBC Basin, offshore Mauritania.

The survey, North-West Africa Atlantic Margin (NWAAM) 2021, will comprise 7,500 kilometers of seismic data, with a modern broadband acquisition set-up.

The project is being undertaken using the vessel BGP Pioneer - and has the full support of the Mauritanian Ministry of Hydrocarbons.

The survey is designed to illuminate the regional plays in the ultra-deep and deepwater areas with a new azimuth and to provide prospectivity insights of an oil-prone area in relation to recent key wells and the shallow water geology.

This additional insight will enable explorers to build upon the success the basin has experienced with the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim complex and surrounding discoveries, TGS said. The project has a 60-day acquisition timeline, with fast-track data available three months after acquisition. The full dataset will be available by Q2 2022.



