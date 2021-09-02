COTCO Hires Maersk Supply Service for FSO Mooring System Maintenance

Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) has awarded Maersk Supply Service a mooring system maintenance project contract for a Floating Storage and Offloading unit offshore Cameroon.

The contract is for the second phase of the mooring maintenance work in relation to the Kome-Kribi 1 Floating Storage & Offloading unit (Kome-Kribi 1 Marine Terminal),

"This is yet another significant project for Maersk Supply Service, and we are proud to have been awarded an additional contract by COTCO following the successful completion of Phase 1. Our focus is now on delivering this mooring repair project to the high standards of quality and safety expected by our client,” says Olivier Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions at Maersk Supply Service.

The project involves replacing two link arms on a yoke mooring system on the Kome-Kribi 1 Marine Terminal and follows Phase 1, during which Maersk Supply Service carried out the design, engineering, procurement, and installation of a temporary redundancy system.

The contract comprises the full project management and engineering and the two-month offshore operations, which are scheduled to start in Q4 2022. The offshore operations will require an I-class Subsea Support Vessel (SSV) from the Maersk Supply Service fleet as well as two Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels will also be employed for station keeping of the FSO. Maersk Supply Service did not share the financial details of the contract.

A Maersk Supply Service vessel - Credit: Maersk Supply Service