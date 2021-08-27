Global Maritime, BP Sign 3-Year Deal

Marine, offshore, and engineering consultancy Global Maritime has recently signed a Framework Agreement with BP to provide the oil firm with specialist marine services.

The HitecVision-backed firm said that the three-year frame agreement would cover marine vessel assurance, engineering, project operations, HSSE, and general marine consultancy.

Global Maritime said its suite of marine services would support BP in the operation of new and existing oil and gas developments as well as upcoming renewable energy projects.





