PGS Wraps Phase 2 of Côte d’Ivoire MegaSurvey

August 27, 2021

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

Norwegian seismic acquisition company PGS, has in partnership with PetroCi and Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures, wrapped up phase two of the Côte d’Ivoire MegaSurvey, adding 9 897 sq. km of 3D and 24 632 km 2D in the Tano Basin. 

Data from phases 1 and 2 have been matched, merged, and re-binned onto a common grid, to create a single, continuous 32 310 sq. km volume of full-stack data in the time domain, the company said.

According to PGS, the latest Cote d’Ivoire MegaSurvey spans the western extension of the prolific Tano Basin and covers two recently spudded exploration wells “Baleine-1X” (Eni) and “Obunu-1X” (Total). The MegaSurvey is also along-strike to the recent Eni “Eban-1X” nearfield discovery, which is reported to have found light oil in an 80m-thick section of Cenomanian sandstones.  

"Numerous Upper Cretaceous turbidite channel and fan systems present in the eastern deepwater area are also revealed on the new coverage," PGS said. 

"The new MegaSurvey coverage allows the entire West African transform margin to be analyzed in a regional context. PGS 3D data along the margin covers existing discoveries, farm-in opportunities, and open blocks available for licensing," the company said.


