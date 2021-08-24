Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Qatar Petroleum Selects Técnicas Reunidas for North Field Expansion Project EPC

August 24, 2021

An offshore platform in Qatar - Credit: Qatargas (file photo)
Qatar Petroleum has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for its North Field Expansion Project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A., a Spanish-based contractor that provides EPC services to the energy industry.

Técnicas Reunidas will act as the EPC contractor for the expansion of existing liquid products (condensate, propane and butane) storage and loading facilities and the expansion of import facilities for Mono-Ethylene Glycol within Ras Laffan Industrial City, as well as other ancillary facilities and pipelines serving the North Field Expansion Project.

The new facilities will be utilized to handle liquid products from the four new LNG trains comprising the North Field East (NFE) project, which is scheduled to start up before the end of 2025. The facilities will also support two new LNG trains comprising the North Field South (NFS) project.

When completed, the NFE project will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 110 MTPA, while the NFS project will further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 MTPA to 126 MTPA.

 

