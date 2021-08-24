Petrobras Awards 3-year Deals for DOF/TechnipFMC PLSV Duo

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has contracted awarded contracts for two pipelay support vessels owned by DOF and TechnipFMC.

Oslo-listed DOF Subsea said Tuesday that the contracts, for three years each, are for the vessels Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niteroi, secured via JV partner TechnipFMC and via Norskan Offshore, respectively.

Both vessels are Brazilian-built and flagged and owned by DOFCON Navegação Ltda., a joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

Operations will start in February 2022 at the latest. No financial details were shared.

Skandi Vitória was the first pipelay vessel built in Brazil, equipped with vertical and horizontal pipelay systems, a 250-tonne crane and two work ROVs (remotely operated vehicles). The vessel is capable of operating in water depths up to 3000m.



