PGS Completes Kraken Survey in North Sea

Norwegian marine seismic contractor PGS said Monday it had completed the acquisition of a new GeoStreamer X survey in the UK sector of the North Sea over the Kraken field, East of Shetland.

The Kraken field lies in blocks 9/2b and 9/2c within the P1575 license. The reservoir is oil-bearing Paleocene Heimdal sands. Kraken North, Central, and South are produced using an FPSO. EnQuest is the operator and owns a 70.5% interest in the asset. The remaining stake is co-owned by Cairn Energy.

PGS used its Ramform Vanguard vessel to acquire the MultiClient survey, covering two new azimuths of 200 sq. km, in July 2021. First GeoStreamer X data will be available Q2 2022, the company said.

GeoStreamer X has been described by PGS as is an advanced high-density multi-azimuth solution that can be complementary to existing GeoStreamer coverage.

"[GeoStreamer X] provides high-end nearfield exploration data to resolve imaging challenges," PGS said.

The North Sea license partners refunded the new GeoStreamer X survey in order to get a better understanding of the block so they can fully assess the development prospects of a new western area and nearfield options (ILX).

Sónia Pereira, PGS Vice President Data Sales Europe, said: “With GeoStreamer X data, both exploration and production teams achieve better illumination in their targeted areas, which enables much-improved fault definition and saves drill time with accurate targeted positioning. A key part of this project was to see any nearfield potential that could be explored and tied back to the Kraken field.”

EnQuest said in May that Kraken gross production was expected to be between 30,000 Bopd and 35,000 Bopd gross for the full year 2021.



