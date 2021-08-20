ADNOC L&S, Roll Group Partner Up

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services has teamed up with the Dutch firm Roll Group to strengthen its turnkey integrated logistics offering.

"The partnership with Roll Group enables ADNOC L&S to jointly implement heavy haulage solutions for both onshore and offshore projects," ADNOC L&S, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said earlier this week.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC L&S and Roll Group will offer end-to-end heavy lifting and transport solutions, including full-scale installation for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts, acting as a one-stop-shop for all logistic requirements.

"This integrated approach is expected to reduce overall project costs for customers, including ADNOC Group. The agreement also strengthens the development of ADNOC L&S’ logistics base in Mussafah and Riash as Roll Group will set up a permanent base at ADNOC L&S’ Mussafah Offshore Supply Base and relocate its Self-Propelled Modular Trailers (SPMTs) to ADNOC L&S’ Riash facility," ADNOC L&S said.

According to ADNOC L&S there are several major oil and gas projects at the bidding stage in the UAE, which require a combined solution of Heavy Lift land transport, marine transport, marine services and engineering.

"The collaboration between ADNOC L&S and Roll Group enables the companies to provide fully integrated solutions within the UAE and across the region," the firm added.

ADNOC L&S currently operates logistics bases in Ruwais, Fujairah, and Mussafah with Mussafah operating as the largest integrated logistics base in the Gulf region. The company also operates the only marine passenger terminal within ADNOC Group, providing services to the offshore industry.