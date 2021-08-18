Sakhalin Energy: Maintenance Continues at LNG Train 2

Russian liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Sakhalin Energy said on Wednesday post-shutdown commissioning was continuing at the second LNG train at its Prigorodnoye production complex.

Comprehensive maintenance work, which began on July 9, had been initially due to last around 37 days, meaning the stoppages had been expected to finish by around this week. Sakhalin Energy said the first LNG train had restarted and the Amur River LNG carrier had departed with a first LNG cargo.

It was not immediately clear when the second LNG train would be back online fully, but two Singapore-based traders said that up to five LNG cargoes had been delayed from the plant.

The 11.49 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Sakhalin-2 LNG project comprises two LNG production trains and supplies the super-chilled fuel mainly to Japan, South Korea, and China.

Sakhalin Energy said the maintenance took place at several assets, including the Lunskoye-A offshore gas production platform, the onshore processing facility, and the Prigorodnoye production complex.

The company added that it decided to complete some of the maintenance work which had originally been planned for autumn and winter of this year and for next year and hence, would skip a major maintenance next year.

Going forward, each train would be shut down once every two years, the company said.

