Jan De Nul Sells Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

August 10, 2021

Credit: Jan De Nul
Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul has recently sold its jack-up installation unit Taillevent, to make room for higher-spec vessels that will soon join its fleet.

The sale includes the Taillewent vessel only, with the crew deployed to other Jan De Nul vessels. Jan De Nul did not share the sale price.

During her time at Jan De Nul Group, the vessel has successfully executed offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia, the company said, without sharing details on the buyer.

"The decision to sell is a result of the rapid change in future offshore wind component sizes, requiring larger and custom-designed installation vessels during construction," Jan De Nul said.

"Jan De Nul Group has positioned itself for next-generation offshore wind, with new vessels under construction including the Voltaire, the world’s tallest jack-up vessel, and the floating installation vessel Les Alizés for heavier components, as well as an extension of the cable-laying fleet with the acquisition of the Connector," Jan De Nul added.

The company is also currently evaluating other new build projects to further enhance its installation vessel fleet. 

AIS data show the Taillevent is currently at anchor in the South China Sea, off China. The vessel, formerly known as MPI Discovery, was built in China in 2011.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia

