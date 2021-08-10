Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana Opts Against Long-term Oil Supply Deal with India

August 10, 2021

Guyna's only offshore facility producting oil, the Liza Destiny FPSO - Credit:Rolf Jonsen/MarineTraffic.com
Guyna's only offshore facility producting oil, the Liza Destiny FPSO - Credit:Rolf Jonsen/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana's Natural Resources Ministry said on Monday the country earned nearly $80 million from a July crude cargo sold to an Indian refiner, the highest figure since exports began in early 2020, though an official ruled out a long-term supply deal.

Guyana sold the cargo of 1,047,820 barrels of light, sweet Liza crude at $75.98 per barrel, $20 higher than the average price for the seven total cargoes allocated to the government so far from the Exxon Mobil-led consortium operating the offshore Stabroek block, the ministry's data showed.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat confirmed to Reuters that Indian state refiner Indian Oil Corp purchased the July 3 cargo, transported aboard the Greece-flagged Militos vessel. A source earlier described the sale as a "trial cargo" for a possible larger contract.

India, the world's third-largest crude consumer and importer, approached the South American country's government earlier this year about a possible long-term deal. But Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the country had decided against that.

"We told them they would have to put in a bid along with all the companies," Jagdeo told local television channel News Room in an interview that aired on Sunday evening. "I'm hoping that within a matter of weeks a decision would be made that will settle who sells our oil for the next maybe year at least."

Guyana last week received bids from 15 different companies aiming to market the government's share of the crude produced. No Indian companies submitted bids.

The Exxon-led consortium has discovered around nine billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off Guyana's coast, turning the country into the world's newest crude exploration hotspot. The influx of oil revenue has the potential to transform the impoverished country's agriculture- and mining-based economy.

 (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Mark Potter and Sonya Hepinstall)

Energy Industry News Caribbean Activity Production South America

Related Offshore News

Load-out of pump station at OneSubsea, Horsøy near Bergen. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold & Audun Skadberg / Equinor ASA)

Brownfield Boost: Vigdis Gets a Subsea (Pump) Lift
Scarborough development illustration - Credit: Woodside (file image)

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind
WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

Shipbuilding: International WTIV Market Represents a $14B...
Contracts

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine