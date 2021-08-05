Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion

August 5, 2021

Scarborough development illustration - Credit: Woodside (file image)
Scarborough development illustration - Credit: Woodside (file image)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's top independent gas producer, said on Wednesday it had raised the cost estimate for its Scarborough project by 5% as it worked towards a final investment decision this year.

Woodside has pinned its hopes on Scarborough, which is now expected to cost $12 billion, as it is the company's only near-term option to replace depleting output from its North West Shelf and Pluto gas fields.

The project was previously expected to cost $11.4 billion, though Woodside warned in June that it was facing sky-rocketing steel prices for the project and there was tight competition for workers amid a mining boom in Western Australia.

The cost upgrade comes amid growing speculation that Woodside is in talks to buy some or all of BHP Group's oil and gas assets. BHP is Woodside's partner in Scarborough.

The new costs include nearly a 3% higher expense to modify the Pluto LNG facility for processing gas extracted from Scarborough, and about 8% higher costs to increase the project's offshore output capacity and drill an additional well.

Offshore output of liquefied natural gas at Scarborough would increase to 8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) from 6.5 Mtpa, the company said.


(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Sonali Paul; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)

Energy LNG Engineering Production Natural Gas Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Seajacks)

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks
Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...


Trending Offshore News

Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...
Technology
Further demand recovery is expected in the jackup segment, which will continue to be driven by National Oil Companies (NOCs) especially in areas such as the Middle East, India, Mexico and the Far East. Credit Bomboman AdobeStock

Market Report: 'Transformation' on the Horizon in the...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks

Exxon Considers Pledging Net-zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Exxon Considers Pledging Net-zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

ESVAGT Lands Contracts with TotalEnergies in Denmark

ESVAGT Lands Contracts with TotalEnergies in Denmark

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine