Oceaneering Secures Integrity Management Services Contract in PNG

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) segment has won a new multi-year contract in Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a major operator.

The contract is for a duration of three years plus two one-year extensions. The scope of work, which is already underway, includes conventional and advanced non-destructive testing, on-site inspection, data services, monitoring and diagnostic services, integrity management, and integrity engineering services for both brownfield operations and greenfield projects, both onshore and offshore.

The work will take place across multiple sites in PNG. Oceaneering is using a diverse workforce to deliver this work scope including PNG nationals. The project will be supported by Oceaneering’s Australian and Indonesian operational bases.

Roy Andrich, Regional Director for IMDS in APAC, Oceaneering, said, "The award and subsequent transition of this project demonstrates Oceaneering's ability to successfully manage large transitional projects against external challenges such as COVID-19 and international travel restrictions. The transition was completed safely, on-time, and on budget without any impact to ongoing operations. We look forward to building upon our collaborative relationship with our valued client as well as further developing local PNG talent."

Kishore Sundararajan, Senior Vice President of IMDS, Oceaneering, said, “As we develop our relationship with our new client, we value the trust they have placed in Oceaneering to quickly mobilize our qualified workforce and equipment to safely meet operational and environmental demands during COVID-19.

“I am really proud of our team and thankful to them for having delivered safely around the world during the pandemic.”