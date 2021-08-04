Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Secures Integrity Management Services Contract in PNG

August 4, 2021

(Photo: Oceaneering International, Inc.)
(Photo: Oceaneering International, Inc.)

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) segment has won a new multi-year contract in Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a major operator.

The contract is for a duration of three years plus two one-year extensions. The scope of work, which is already underway, includes conventional and advanced non-destructive testing, on-site inspection, data services, monitoring and diagnostic services, integrity management, and integrity engineering services for both brownfield operations and greenfield projects, both onshore and offshore.

The work will take place across multiple sites in PNG. Oceaneering is using a diverse workforce to deliver this work scope including PNG nationals. The project will be supported by Oceaneering’s Australian and Indonesian operational bases.

Roy Andrich, Regional Director for IMDS in APAC, Oceaneering, said, "The award and subsequent transition of this project demonstrates Oceaneering's ability to successfully manage large transitional projects against external challenges such as COVID-19 and international travel restrictions. The transition was completed safely, on-time, and on budget without any impact to ongoing operations. We look forward to building upon our collaborative relationship with our valued client as well as further developing local PNG talent."

Kishore Sundararajan, Senior Vice President of IMDS, Oceaneering, said, “As we develop our relationship with our new client, we value the trust they have placed in Oceaneering to quickly mobilize our qualified workforce and equipment to safely meet operational and environmental demands during COVID-19.

“I am really proud of our team and thankful to them for having delivered safely around the world during the pandemic.”

Contracts Engineering Industry News Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Kongsberg Ferrotech technical manager Torgeir Bræin and CEO Christopher Carlsen. Photo from Kongsberg Ferrotech.

Subsea Tech: Taking 3D Printing to the Seabed
Further demand recovery is expected in the jackup segment, which will continue to be driven by National Oil Companies (NOCs) especially in areas such as the Middle East, India, Mexico and the Far East. Credit Bomboman AdobeStock

Market Report: 'Transformation' on the Horizon in the...


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy ENI

Eni Finds New Oil Offshore Mexico
Energy
(Photo: Santos)

Oil Search, Santos Close to Deal to Create Top 20 Global...
LNG

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Oceaneering Secures Integrity Management Services Contract in PNG

Oceaneering Secures Integrity Management Services Contract in PNG

NOAA's Revised Hurricane Outlook Sees More Storms in 2021 Atlantic Season

NOAA's Revised Hurricane Outlook Sees More Storms in 2021 Atlantic Season

Costa Rica Looks to Ban Fossil Fuel Exploration and Extraction

Costa Rica Looks to Ban Fossil Fuel Exploration and Extraction

Subsea Tech: Taking 3D Printing to the Seabed

Subsea Tech: Taking 3D Printing to the Seabed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine