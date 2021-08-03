X1 Wind Expands Leadership Team

Floating offshore wind company X1 Wind announced a series of new appointments aiming to help accelerate full-scale commercial operations. New additions to the team include Strategy and Business Development Director João Neves, Mechanical Engineer Javier G. Cervilla and Junior Structural Engineer Lucy Milde.

X1 Wind CEO & Co-Founder Alex Raventos said the team growth represents a step-change for the firm and will underpin the transition toward pre-commercial projects: “[The appointments] will charge up the X1 Wind operation at a critical phase as we accelerate towards commercialization.

“We have focused on carefully refining our technology, in order to create a truly unique and disruptive floating wind energy solution. Our overarching aim is to make a meaningful contribution to help combat climate change through large-scale decarbonization of the energy system. With this goal in mind, we have taken time to assemble a close-knit group of excellent engineers covering all core areas necessary to develop our innovative floating wind technology as well as experts on strategy and business development. Our new recruits will play an important role, helping to inform and accelerate our technical and commercial strategy.

“In the coming months we will be progressing through a series of important stages with the PivotBuoy pilot project deploying our first operational prototype in an open ocean environment. In parallel with this we are working on the design and certification of our first full-scale floating wind unit, while evaluating pre-commercial sites and projects.”

(Photo: X1 Wind)

X1 Wind’s technology is designed to substantially reduce the current Levelized Cost Of Electricity (LCOE) of floating wind through reduced floater weight, a faster and cheaper installation process and a more reliable operation. The system is connected to a single point mooring system in a downwind configuration – creating a ‘weathervaning’ solution which maximizes use of passive systems.

João Neves, former Project Leader at the Boston Consulting Group and INSEAD MBA, said, “I am thrilled to become a part of this project. I believe that we need to do everything we can to accelerate the energy transition, and floating wind has a massive potential to contribute to this goal. Nevertheless, it still requires innovation to become a competitive technology and that’s what we strive for at X1 Wind. It is a pleasure to work with a technology that has such a tremendous potential, alongside a world-class team.”

Former Alstom Power and GE Renewable Mechanical engineer Javier G. Cervilla said, “I am very excited to join the X1 Wind family. The team is forging a path as a world-leading floating wind developer, with a truly novel solution. I couldn’t resist this rare opportunity to help redefine floating wind rules and indulge my passion for innovative solutions, which will underpin the future energy transition.”

X1 Wind was set up in 2017, and its technology has advanced from concept design to demonstration in less than four years with the help of private investment and public sector funding, with further recognition from leading institutions including EIT Innoenergy, EIC Accelerator, CDTI, ENISA and ACCIO, in addition to the H2020 funding for this specific project.